Guwahati: A man has been sent to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted for rape in Bongaigaon.

A local court in Bongaigaon convicted Amulya Pathak on Tuesday.

Apart from him being sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment, his wife has also been sent to three years of prison.

She was convicted of criminal conspiracy and helping Pathak in covering the incident.

The convicted persons are residents of Saonagaon of the Bongaigaon district.

Pathak was found guilty of raping and impregnating his maid.

However, after the incident, his wife along with another woman made the arrangement for an abortion.

Following the abortion, the girl was handed over to her family.

The incident took place in 2015 and came to light after the maid fell sick at her parents’ home.

On being asked what was wrong, she told them about the whole incident.