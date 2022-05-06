Guwahati: A suspected “fake gold” smuggler was arrested in Rangia’s Udiana on Friday with four counterfeit gold biscuits.

Speaking about the apprehension, a police source said that they had inputs about a gang coming to Rangia with smuggled gold.

Based on the input, an operation was initiated in the area where the suspected persons were said to be.

The police said that during this operation they came across a person who had four gold biscuits.

However, on verifying the biscuits, it was found that they were fake.

The accused had brought the fake gold to sell it to some contact in Udiana area in the context that the gold was real.

The person has been identified as Abdul Kadir of Tezpur.

The person was arrested and sent to judicial custody.

The police are now tracing other people suspected to be involved in the case.