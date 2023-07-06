Guwahati: A man in Digboi of Assam’s Tinsukia was arrested for alleged inhuman and mental torture of his four-year-old son.

He was torturing the child for a period of several months. The harrowing situation came to light when the child’s mother approached the Digboi police station and reported the matter.

The accused father, identified as Santosh Debnath is an e-rickshaw driver.

Based on the complaint filed by the mother, the police apprehended the father.

It has also been reported that the parents of the child were not married and were in a live-in relationship.

They were in Delhi when the child was born but after coming back to Assam, they decided to leave the child with the father, reports claimed.

The child after being rescued had signs showing that he was subjected to brutal physical torture.

According to the victim’s account, his father had cruelly hammered nails into his hands as a form of torture.

After rescuing the child, he was immediately taken to Digboi Civil Hospital for a thorough medical examination.

On Friday, the authorities plan to present the child before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) for further assistance and protection.