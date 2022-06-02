Guwahati: A man was arrested from Surujnagar for allegedly raping a woman on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Tenzin Dargey Kee.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Downtown area.

Reports claimed that he forcefully entered the rented apartment of the woman and then raped her twice.

The victim is said be a resident of Arunachal Pradesh and used to live alone.

The police have taken custody of the accused and further investigations have been initiated.

The victim is under medical attention and is being counselled.

The police are also running a background check on the accused.