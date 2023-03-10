Guwahati: Police arrested a man in central Assam’s Sonitpur district on Friday on charges of killing his one-year-old child, police said.

The man, identified as Sachin Bordoloi, was arrested by Assam police based on a complaint filed by the wife of the accused at the Gohpur police station.

Sachin’s wife alleged that he left his home on Thursday with the infant but failed to return.

Later, the child’s body was discovered in a paddy field.

Suspicions arose over Bordoloi’s involvement in the crime as he was missing following the incident.

“After committing the crime, the accused left for Cemen chapri and returned home at around 3 a.m. on Friday. The victim’s mother accused her husband of committing the crime.

“In response to her complaint, the police arrested him. So far, it has come to light that he committed the crime as a result of certain family conflicts,” a senior Assam police officer said.

According to police, a bicycle together with a shopping bag was also found near the scene of the murder in Gohpur.

Meanwhile, the locals have demanded stern action against the accused.