GUWAHATI: A man has been arrested by the police in Nagaon district of Assam for allegedly extorting money by taking the name of ULFA-I.

The arrested individual has been identified as Fakar Uddin, a resident of Ghehua Solsoli at Rupohihat under Nagaon district of Assam.

He had allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 50 lakh in cash from a supari businessman named Abdul Hasim.

The accused also allegedly threatened to kill Abdul Hasim’s two sons if he failed to pay the demanded money.

Following this, Abdul Hasim lodged an FIR at the Rupohihat police station in Assam, based on which the police apprehended Fakar Uddin.

Fakar Uddin was arrested late on Friday (January 26) night.

Further, during the interrogation, he confessed about the involvement of another person named Hussain Ali, who was also later apprehended by the police.