The rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs’ camp led by Ekanth Shinde, currently lodged at Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati in Assam, seems to be getting large with passing of every single day.

Another Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister – Uday Samant is also, according to reports, is on his way to Guwahati in Assam from Surat in Gujarat.

Shiv Sena leader – Uday Samant is the Maharashtra cabinet minister for higher and technical education.

Samanth reportedly went incommunicado on Sunday.

Moreover, a “passenger manifest” of a chartered plane en route to Guwahati is doing the rounds in the social media.

Also read: Maharashtra crisis: Rebel MLAs prisoners in Assam, says Aaditya Thackeray

In the “passenger manifest”, name of Uday Samant could be seen.

Moreover, pictures of Uday Samant boarding a plane are also doing the rounds in the social media.

Currently, over 45 Maharashtra MLAs, belonging to the Shiv Sena and independent legislators, are staying at the Radisson Blu hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

Ekanth Shinde has been in talks with the BJP leadership for government formation in Maharashtra by toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.