Guwahati: Taking a dig at the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said that they should have the guts to come and talk face to face.

Thackray also urged party workers to hit the streets and be like real tigers.

Addressing Sena workers at the party’s National Youth Executive Meeting, Thackeray said, “These people should have the guts and come and talk face to face. Eknath Shinde had no guts to rebel in Thane. He went to Surat to rebel”

“We need to hit the streets and reach each and every home. We have to be like real tigers,” he said.

Around 40 rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde have been camping in a hotel in Guwahati since Wednesday.

Earlier today, the 30-year-old had challenged the rebels to contest elections.

“Contest elections again, we will ensure you are defeated,” said Thackeray.