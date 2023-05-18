DIBRUGARH: In a landmark development, the Dibrugarh District and Sessions court on Thursday convicted Kiru Mech, the ward boy of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), accused in the sensational murder case of Dr Sarita Toshniwal that took place on May 9, 2014.

The court awarded the punishment to Kiro Mech under Section 302 of the IPC amounting to murder.

In a 152-page judgement delivered by the Dibrugarh District and Session Judge Aparna Ajitsaria, the accused Kiru Mech was convicted of the crime.

Another accused, Dr Deepmoni Saikia was, however, acquitted by the court for lack of evidence.

The Dibrugarh court had convicted ward boy Kiro Mech on May 17 for the murder of medical student Dr Sarita Toshniwal.

Dr Sarita Toshniwal (24), a postgraduate medical student of the AMCH was brutally murdered at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the gynaecology department on May 9, 2014.

After going through the phone records of the deceased doctor, the police arrested junior Doctor Deepmoni Saikia.

The police then arrested Kiro Mech on May 10, 2014, after he confessed to his crime.