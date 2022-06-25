Guwahati: To provide better and modern amenities to pilgrims of the Kamakhya Ambubachi Mela, LG India has installed water purifiers at key locations of the mela in the Maligaon area of Guwahati.

The water purifiers in the mela will provide the purest form of drinking water during the five days duration of the mela.

Kamakhya temple is one of the most popular holy places in India and each year more than 10 lacs of visitors attend the annual Ambubachi Mela from all over India and other countries too.

A statement by LG read, “This year also, LG anticipates a further surge in the crowd, who will require facilities for clean drinking water. The water purifiers installed at the mela will help in catering to the needs of all the pilgrims.”

Speaking of this initiative, Sandeep Patro, Branch Manager (Guwahati Branch), LG Electronics India said, “With millions of pilgrims visiting the Holy Place of Kamakhya every year, we felt that there’s a need to provide safe drinking water to them.”

He added, “Keeping in line with our brand essence of Life’s Good, we are delighted to be able to contribute towards the endeavour to ensure safe drinking water at the mela.”