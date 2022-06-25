Guwahati: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will release the result of the HS Class 12 exam 2022 at 9 am on June 27 (Monday), Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The Higher Secondary Classes 12 exam results will be available on the official websites- ahsec.assam.gov.in besides results.shiksha,assamresult.in, assamresult.co.in.

Results of f HIgher Secondary examination will be announced on 27th June at 9 am. My best wishes results — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 25, 2022

The HS exams were held from March 15, 2022 and concluded on April 12 and around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Last year, the pass percentage in HS Science was 99.06 per cent, Arts- 98.93 per cent, Commerce- 99.57 per cent.

Assam HS Result 2022: Steps to check Assam class 12 results

– Go to the official website of the Assam Board – resultsassam.nic.in

– On the homepage, click on Assam Class 12th results 2022

– Enter your roll number and other details

– Your screen will reveal the Assam High School Result 2022

– Download and take a print of your result for future reference