GUWAHATI: President Droupadi Murmu, on Thursday, stressed on the need to promote a knowledge-based society and the importance of technological solutions to the problems of the country.

She was speaking after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for various central and state projects from the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati in Assam.

“Being the only IIT in the Northeast, it must shoulder the responsibility to nurture other institutes in the region to work with the state government and defence forces to strengthen our borders and provide technological solutions to prevent recurrence of natural calamities in the region,” President Droupadi Murmu said in Assam.

During her visit to IIT-Guwahati in Assam, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Param-Kamrupa, a supercomputer.

Also read: Assam: Nearly 70,000 people affected in third wave of floods

The supercomputer – Param-Kamrupa – has a capacity of 838 Teraflops with 1PB storage, a High-Performance Computing cluster.

President Murmu also emphasized that the government is committed to make India a global leader in super computing.