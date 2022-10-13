GUWAHATI: Nearly 70,000 people in Assam have been affected by the third wave of floods in the state.

Incessant rains over the past few days have triggered floods in many parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam government has stated that the state is witnessing the third wave of floods this current year.

As many as 69,750 people in Assam have been affected by the fresh wave of floods.

110 villages in five districts of Assam are affected by the floods.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Dhemaji is the worst affected district.

38,774 people, including 7885 children, have been affected by the floods in Assam.

At least 20 relief distribution centres have been set up in the districts of Dhemaji, Lakimpur and Dibrugarh in Assam.

No casualty has been reported thus far due to floods in Assam.