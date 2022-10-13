HOJAI: One of the most inhumane treatments meted out to wildlife was noticed in Hojai district of Assam recently.

A video has gone viral in the social media, wherein it could be seen that a mob tortured a baby elephant.

The incident has been reported from Shalbagan area near Lanka town in Hojai district of Assam.

The baby elephant, who was ill-treated by the villagers, got separated from his mother after the villagers chased away a herd.

This incident is another of the man-animal conflicts that have been raging on in Assam since recent times.

Also read: Assam: Kokrajhar DTO arrested, Rs 36 lakhs cash seized