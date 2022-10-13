KOKRAJHAR: In a “late night action” on Wednesday, the police in Kokrajhar district of Assam arrested the district transport officer (DTO) in-charge.

The DTO of Kokrajhar district in Assam, who has been arrested by the police, is Sameswar Brahma Muchahary.

Muchahary has been arrested by the Assam police in connection with a “criminal case”.

During the late night operation by the police in Kokrajhar district of Assam, cash worth Rs 36 lakh was also seized from the residence of the arrested DTO.

The development was informed by special DGP (law-and-order) of Assam – GP Singh.

“In a late night action, Sri Sameswar brahma Muchahary Age 54 yrs I/C DTO Kokrajhar BTR has been arrested by @KokrajharP in a criminal case and during search INR 36 Lacs have been seized. Further lawful action being taken,” tweeted Assam special DGP GP Singh.

According to police, along with Muchahary, two other officials were also arrested in connection with the “criminal case”.

Muchahary was arrested for his alleged association with a crime syndicate.

“The government official namely Sameswar Brahma Muchahary, 54 was arrested by the Kokrajhar district police and is allegedly involved in several illegal activities,” special DG of Assam police GP Singh said.

“On the basis of a secret intimation received one case was registered against Sameshwar Muchahary. Following this, a search operation was conducted at his residence,” the special DG of Assam police added.