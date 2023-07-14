GUWAHATI: If one is in need of postal stamps, where will he or she go to acquire one?

The nearest post office, right?

But if you are a resident of an area that falls under the Khanapara post office at Guwahati in Assam, forget about acquiring any postal stamps at this particular post office.

The Khanapara post office at Guwahati in Assam “does not keep” any postal stamps.

This was informed to this correspondent by some people, who visited the Khanapara post office at Guwahati in Assam to get hold of postal stamps.

“I went to the Khanapara post office to get postal stamps, as I needed to apply for a government job. But to my amazement, this particular post office doesn’t have any,” said Nilotpal Deuri, who resides at an area that falls under the Khanapara post office at Guwahati in Assam.

Also read: Assam | Guwahati residents express anger over being overcharged by Uber-Ola taxis & bikes

He said: “If a post office does not keep postal stamps, who will? The telecom department? This is pathetic.”

Nazneen Hussain, another resident of Guwahati, who went to the Khanapara post office for postal stamps also complained about “rude behaviour” of the staff of the post office.

“First, they don’t have any postal stamp. Secondly, the behaviour of the employees there was so rude and unprofessional,” Nazneen said.

“I asked them politely to check if there was any postal stamp left somewhere, as I needed to apply for a government job. But they reverted back rudely saying that they don’t have time. They asked me to go to Meghdoot Bhawan. This is so unprofessional,” she said.

She added: “The main question is: Why a post office does not have any postal stamp? The concerned authorities must look into it.”