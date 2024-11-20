Guwahati: A man who is accused of being involved in the disappearance of a man in Chabua of Dibrugarh, Assam surrendered before the police on Wednesday.

Amrish Mipun, the key accused in the tragic boat accident at Dinjan surrendered to the police at the Jonai police station in Dhemaji district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He had allegedly been on the run for the past two days after a video of him pushing a man from a boat went viral.

Also Read: Assam: Delivery agent arrested for phone snatching in Guwahati

The boat accident occurred on November 18, when a vessel travelling from Guijan to Dodhia with four passengers on board capsized in the Dibru River.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Although all passengers survived, the incident took a dramatic turn when Manoj Payaria, a bystander who had rescued the passengers, disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Man arrested for setting wife on fire in Jaintia Hills

However, a video surfaced where it was seen that Manoj was not being allowed to board the boat by someone who was later identified to be Amrish.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had launched a large-scale search operation to locate Manoj but failed.

Following this incident, an investigation was initiated to track Amrish and why he did not allow Manoj on the boat.