Guwahati: The Karnataka Congress has extended an invitation for Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Bengaluru, providing a flight ticket from Guwahati and reserving a bed at the National Institute of Mental Health and Sciences for potential treatment.

During a recent press conference, Chief Minister Sarma alleged that Rahul Gandhi had a body double on the bus during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Concerns were raised about Sarma’s mental health, prompting the Karnataka Congress to emphasize the importance of him receiving prompt medical attention.

A senior Congress leader expressed worry about Sarma’s mental balance, suggesting a potential disruption during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. The Congress encouraged Sarma to promptly catch a flight to Bengaluru, assuring that all expenses for the visit would be covered by the Karnataka Congress.

In adherence to protocol, the NIMHANS Hospital administration will provide Assam CM Sarma with all necessary government facilities during his potential treatment. The Congress cited doctors’ optimism that timely intervention for mental health concerns could yield positive results.

Karnataka Congress PCC President DK Shivakumar, in a statement, highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s completion of a 4000-kilometer padayatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Shivakumar had no objections to padayatras or the ongoing bus yatra and suggested that before criticizing Rahul Gandhi, Sarma should undertake a 5-kilometer walk to showcase his commitment.