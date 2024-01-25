Guwahati: IPS Surendra Kumar, ADGP (Vigilance & Anti-Corruption) of the Assam Police has been awarded the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day.

Joining him in the honour are 14 other commendable police personnel who have been presented with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

The list of awarded officers includes distinguished individuals presented with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM):

• Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (Traffic)

• Chidananda Borah, DSP

• Ashim Kumar Dey, DSP

• Dharmendra Saikia, AS (UB)

• Pranab Bora, ASI (UB)

• Buayanta Das, ASI (WO/WT)

• Bolondaw Phonglo, Naik (AB)

• Parikhit Gondhia, Havildar Clerk

• Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC

• Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC

• Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC(UB)

• Chakradhar Das, Lans Naik (AB)

• Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC

• Nilima Das, UBC

The Assam Police took on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), sharing the news and extending their “Heartiest Congratulations to all recipients of President’s Medal For Distinguished Service & Medal For Meritorious Service, conferred on the occasion of #RepublicDay2024. You’ve made all of us proud.”

The President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is bestowed upon individuals with a special distinguished record in service, while the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.

Notably, out of the 102 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) awarded, 94 have been granted to the Police Service, 4 to the Fire Service, and 4 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service.

Additionally, among the 753 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been bestowed upon the Police Service, 32 to the Fire Service, 27 to the Civil Defence & Home Guard Service, and 27 to the Correctional Service.