Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) on Monday alleged that a large stretch of the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Dhubri district has still remained “unfenced”.

A team of AASU leaders led by its general secretary Shankar Jyoti Baruah went to the international border in the district on Sunday and expressed their dissatisfaction over the “exposed” boundary

“We are shocked to see that the border between India and Bangladesh along the Gangadhar river in Binnachara area near Golakganj is totally exposed,” Baruah said.

He accused both the Centre and the Assam government of making “false promises on sealing of the border” to the Assamese people, he said.

The historic Assam Accord of 1985 has completed its 37th anniversary, and “still one of its major clauses of total sealing of the Indo-Bangla border remains unfulfilled”, Baruah said.

“The government has no interest in protecting the Indo-Bangla border, and in fact, the quality of fence in Assam is poor as compared to that of the India-Pakistan boundary,” he alleged.

All promises that the Centre and the state are making about the sealed border and different technologies being used to protect the illegal migration are “false”, the student leader said.

The AASU demanded that the government should use better scientific methods to seal the exposed border.

The team of the AASU’s central committee members visited the India-Bangladesh boundary between Pillar 1001 and 1031.