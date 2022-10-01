GUWAHATI: The second T20 international match between India and South Africa at Guwahati in Assam is expected to be houseful.

Tickets for the second T20 international match between India and South Africa at Guwahati in Assam has been “sold out”.

This was informed by secretary of Assam Cricket Association (ACA) – Devajit Saikia.

“We are expecting a full house. Out of about 38,000 seats, 21,200 were for the general public and the tickets were sold online in two phases. The tickets were sold out in no time,” Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

“Usually, 40-50 percent of tickets sent to the districts return unsold. This time, hardly 100 tickets have come back to us,” Saikia added.

“The fact that the ticket sale was completely transparent ensured that genuine lovers of the game will get an opportunity to watch their favourite players in action. There is unprecedented enthusiasm among them,” Saikia claimed.

“We have a crowd entertainment system in place. DJs will be playing and fireworks will be on display. It will run throughout the match. We are expecting a good game,” he said.

India will lock horns against South Africa in the second T20 international match of the three-match series.

The second T20 international match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam on October 2.

In the first match of the series, India drubbed South Africa by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, preparations are afoot at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati for the T20 international match between India and South Africa on October 2.

Notably, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is making special and elaborate arrangement to be ready to ‘counter’ any effects of rain.

The Assam Cricket Association has even imported new pitch covers to cover the 22-yards in the event of rain.

It may be mentioned here that the last match, which was to be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati in January 2020 between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned following heavy rain.

Rain water seeped through the pitch cover creating a wet patch at the centre of the pitch.

The ACA has imported two “extremely lightweight” pitch covers from the United States.

Capacity crowd is expected for the India-South Africa encounter at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.