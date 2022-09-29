GUWAHATI: Team India and the South African cricket team, along with their respective officials arrived at Guwahati in Assam on Thursday.

Both the teams landed at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday evening.

Team India arrive at the LGBI airport in Guwahati, Assam. Credit: Julee Bezbaruah

From the LGBI airport, both the teams were taken to the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati in respective team buses.

Large crowds gathered at both the LGBI airport and the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati to have a glimpse of their favourite cricket stars.

At the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati, members of both the teams were accorded warm welcome by the hotel staff and cultural troupe performing Bihu dance.

The players and the officials of both the teams were welcomed with the traditional Assamese gamosa upon arrival at the hotel.

India will lock horns against South Africa in the second T20 international match of the three-match series.

The second T20 international match between India and South Africa will be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam on October 2.

In the first match of the series, India drubbed South Africa by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, preparations are afoot at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati for the T20 international match between India and South Africa on October 2.

Notably, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is making special and elaborate arrangement to be ready to ‘counter’ any effects of rain.

The Assam Cricket Association has even imported new pitch covers to cover the 22-yards in the event of rain.

It may be mentioned here that the last match, which was to be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati in January 2020 between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned following heavy rain.

Rain water seeped through the pitch cover creating a wet patch at the centre of the pitch.

The ACA has imported two “extremely lightweight” pitch covers from the United States.

Capacity crowd is expected for the India-South Africa encounter at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.