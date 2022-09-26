GUWAHATI: Preparations are afoot at the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati for the T20 international match between India and South Africa on October 2.

Notably, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) is making special and elaborate arrangement to be ready to ‘counter’ any effects of rain.

The Assam Cricket Association has even imported new pitch covers to cover the 22-yards in the event of rain.

It may be mentioned here that the last match, which was to be played at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati in January 2020 between India and Sri Lanka was abandoned following heavy rain.

Rain water seeped through the pitch cover creating a wet patch at the centre of the pitch

Also read: Nothing illegal about night safari in Kaziranga national park: Assam CM

“The weather forecast for October 2 is clear, but the weather is not within the control of anyone. We have all arrangements in place in case there is rain on October 2,” ACA secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI.

The ACA has imported two “extremely lightweight” pitch covers from the US, he said.

Capacity crowd is expected for the India-South Africa encounter at the Barsapara stadium in Guwahati, Assam.