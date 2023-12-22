Guwahati: In a first of its kind in the Northeast, Raj Bhavan, Assam has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) in the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Friday.

The MoU was signed between the commissioner and secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram on behalf of Raj Bhavan and officiating IITG director Rajeev Ahuja for IITG.

The MoU was signed with IIT-G to enable the Raj Bhavan to effectively support the Governor and to enhance the capacity of Raj Bhavan towards the delivery of public service.

“This partnership of Raj Bhavan with IITG is the first of its kind in the region. The partnership is expected to be a long endeavour to take administration of Raj Bhavan to facilitate public service to a greater height,” a Raj Bhavan release here said.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), IIT Guwahati wrote: “Exciting Collaboration Alert! @IITGuwahati is happy to announce an MoU with @AssamRajbhavan. As per MoU IIT Guwahati will function as a knowledge partner to provide expert technology counsel and development of integrated portal.”