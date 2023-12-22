GUWAHATI: In view of pre non-interlocking and non-interlocking works at Changsari and Agthori stations of Rangiya division in Assam, for commissioning of double line in that section, few trains will remain cancelled, few diverted and partially cancelled.
Cancellation of train services:
- Train no. 05809 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger, Train No. 05803 (New Bongaigaon – Guwahati) Passenger, Train No. 15753/15754 (Alipurduar Jn. – Guwahati – Alipurduar Jn.) Sifhung Express, Train No. 15769/15770 (Alipurduar Jn. – Lumding – Alipurduar Jn.) Intercity Express, Train No. 05020 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Special and Train No. 15602 (Guwahati – Dhubri) Express commencing journey from 17th to 26th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 05810 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, Train No. 05804 (Guwahati – New Bongaigaon) Passenger, Train No. 05019 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Special and Train No. 15601 (Dhubri – Guwahati) Express commencing journey from 18th to 27th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 15417 (Alipurduar Jn. – Silghat Town) Rajya Rani Express commencing journey on 17th, 19th, 22nd and 24th December, 2023 and Train No. 15418 (Silghat Town – Alipurduar Jn.) Rajya Rani Express commencing journey on 18th, 20th, 23rd and 25th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 05608 (Guwahati – Mendipathar) Passenger commencing journey on 18th. 20th, 25th and 27th December, 2023 and Train No. 05607 (Mendipathar – Guwahati) Passenger commencing journey on 19th. 21st, 26th and 28th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 12087 (Naharlagun – Guwahati) Shatabdi Express commencing journey on 18th, 19th, 22nd, 25th and 26th December, 2023 and Train No.12088 (Guwahati – Naharlagun) Shatabdi Express commencing journey on 18th, 21st, 24th and 25th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 22227/22228 (New Jalpaiguri – Guwahati – New Jalpaiguri) Vande Bharat Express commencing journey from 20th to 25th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 15888/15887 (Guwahati – Badarpur Jn. – Guwahati) Express commencing journey on 20th, 23rd and 27th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 15614 (Murkongselek – Guwahati) Express commencing journey from 22nd to 27th December, 2023 and Train No. 15613 (Guwahati – Murkongselek) Express commencing journey from 21st to 26th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
- Train No. 15818 (Naharlagun – Shokhuvi) Donyi Polo Express commencing journey from 22nd to 26th December, 2023 and Train No. 15817 (Shokhuvi – Naharlagun) Donyi Polo Express commencing journey from 23rd to 27th December, 2023 will remain cancelled.
Partial Cancellation of trains:
- Train No. 15612 (Silchar – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 17th, 20th, 22nd and 24th December, 2023 will short terminated at Guwahati and Train No. 15611 (Rangiya – Silchar) Express commencing journey on 18th, 21st, 23rd and 25th December, 2023 will short originated from Guwahati and services of this train will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Rangiya.
- Train No. 15816/15815 (Dekargaon – Guwahati – Dekargaon) Express commencing journey from 20th to 26th December, 2023 will short terminated/originated at Rangiya and remain partially cancelled between Rangiya and Guwahati.
- Train No. 15968 (Ledo – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 21st, 22nd and 25th December, 2023 will short terminated at Guwahati and Train No. 15967 (Rangiya – Ledo) Express commencing journey on 20th, 21st and 24th December, 2023 will short originated from Guwahati and services of this train will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Rangiya.
- Train No. 15928 (New Tinsukia – Rangiya) Express commencing journey on 20th, 23rd, 24th and 26th December, 2023 will short terminated at Guwahati and Train No. 15927 (Rangiya – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 22nd, 23rd, 25th and 26th December, 2023 will short originated from Guwahati and services of the train will remain partially cancelled between Guwahati and Rangiya.
Diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya
- Train No. 15657 (Delhi – Kamakhya) Brahmaputra Mail commencing journey from 18th to 24th December, 2023
- Train No. 12506 (Anand Vihar Terminal – Kamakhya) Northeast Express commencing journey from 19th to 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 15625 (Deoghar Jn. – Agartala) Express commencing journey on 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 15959 (Howrah – Dibrugarh) Kamrup Express commencing journey on 19th, 20th, 21st, 23rd and 24th December, 2023
- Train No. 15934 (Amritsar – New Tinsukia) Express commencing journey on 22nd December, 2023
Diverted via Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon
- Train No. 15626 (Agartala – Deoghar Jn.) Express commencing journey on 23rd December, 2023
- Train No. 15632 (Guwahati – Barmer) Express commencing journey on 21st December, 2023
- Train No. 15634 (Guwahati – Bikaner Jn.) Express commencing journey on 23rd December, 2023
- Train No. 15636 (Guwahati – Okha) Express commencing journey on 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 12505 (Kamakhya – Anand Vihar Terminal) Express commencing journey from 20th to 26th December, 2023
- Train No. 12552 (Kamakhya – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on 20th December, 2023
- Train No. 15651 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express commencing journey on 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 15653 (Guwahati – Jammu Tawi) Express commencing journey on 20th December, 2023
- Train No. 15658 (Kamakhya – Delhi) Brahmaputra Mail commencing journey from 20th to 26th December, 2023
- Train No. 15630 (Silghat Town – Tambaram) Express commencing journey on 22nd December, 2023
- Train No. 15648 (Guwahati – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express commencing journey on 26th December, 2023
- Train No. 15946 (Dibrugarh – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express commencing journey on 20th December, 2023
- Train No. 15624 (Kamakhya – Bhagat Ki Kothi) Express commencing journey on 22nd December, 2023
- Train No. 12510 (Guwahati – SMVT Bengaluru) Express commencing journey on 24th, 25th and 26th December, 2023
- Train No. 20503 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 23rd and 24th December, 2023
- Train No. 12423 (Dibrugarh – New Delhi) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 20501 (Agartala – Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express commencing journey on 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 01666 (Agartala – Rani Kamalapati) Express commencing journey on 24th December, 2023
- Train No. 15909 (Dibrugarh – Lalgarh Jn.) Avadh Assam Express commencing journey from 23rd to 26th December, 2023
- Train No. 15903 (Dibrugarh – Chandigarh Jn.) Express commencing journey on 22nd and 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 15933 (New Tinsukia – Amritsar) Express commencing journey on 26th December, 2023
- Train No. 15640 (Kamakhya – Puri) Express commencing journey on 24th December, 2023
- Train No. 13176 (Silchar – Sealdah) Express commencing journey on 22nd and 25th December, 2023
- Train No. 13174 (Agartala – Sealdah) Express commencing journey on 23rd and 24th December, 2023
- Train No. 15960 (Dibrugarh – Howrah) Kamrup Express commencing journey on 22nd, 23rd and 25th December, 2023