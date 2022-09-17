Guwahati: A student of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead in his hostel room on Friday night.

Police said the student has been identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore and he hails from Kerala.

He was a final year undergraduate student in the Design Department of the IIT-Guwahati.

Police are yet to ascertain the cause of death of the student as no suicide note has been recovered so far.

A case of unnatural death has been registered in connection with the incident.

“The student was found hanging in his hostel room. The body has been recovered from his room and sent for post-mortem,” Kamrup Superintendent of Police (SP) Hitesh Ch. Ray said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

“It is with great sadness that IIT Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of the Design Department on the campus. The institute has informed the parents of the student and they are on their way to Guwahati,” IIT-Guwahati said in a statement.

Earlier in January, a Ph.D. scholar was found dead on a hostel campus of the IIT-Guwahati.