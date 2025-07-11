Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) in Assam will host its 27th Convocation on Sunday, July 13, 2025, celebrating the academic accomplishments of its graduating students.

This year, the prestigious institute will confer a total of 2,093 degrees, including 1,005 undergraduate, 818 postgraduate, and 270 doctoral degrees.

In a press release, the Institute announced that Rajendra Singh, D Houser Banks Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clemson University, USA, will serve as the Chief Guest and deliver the Convocation Address.

He will be joined by J D Patil, President of the Indian National Academy of Engineering, who will grace the occasion as the Guest of Honor.

Highlighting the significance of the event, Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati, said, “The 27th Convocation is a moment of pride for the entire IIT Guwahati community. It not only celebrates the hard work and perseverance of our students but also reflects the Institute’s growing influence in science, technology, and nation-building. We are delighted to welcome distinguished personalities like Rajendra Singh and Shri J D Patil, whose presence will surely inspire our graduates.”

As part of the celebrations, the Institute will honor exceptional academic performances with four Gold Medals, including the President’s Gold Medal, Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal, and the Governor of Assam Gold Medals for both undergraduate and postgraduate categories.

Since its inaugural convocation in 1999—when just 63 students graduated—IIT Guwahati has come a long way. Over the past 26 years, the Institute has conferred degrees on more than 24,700 students, becoming a beacon of excellence in education and research in the country.