NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Lakhimpur in Assam has emerged as one of the best performing districts in the HSLC exams held by the SEBA, results for which were declared on Tuesday.

While, Raktotpal Saikia from St Mary’s School in North Lakhimpur topped the HSLC examination 2022, the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 9th and 10th rank holders were also from Lakhimpur district in Assam.

Results for the 2022 HSLC exams in Assam, held by the SEBA earlier this year, were declared on Tuesday (June 7).

Raktotpal Saikia scored 597 out of total 600 marks with 100% marks in all subjects except in MIL (Assamese) in which he got 97%.

Raktotpal Saikia

Speaking to the media, topper Raktotpal Saikia said that he along with other students had to take online classes from Class IX onwards due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Raktotpal Saikia said that he could follow a flexible time table for his studies during the lockdown times.

Raktotpal further said that although he was not sure of securing the top rank, he was confident of getting a position.

Partha Pratim Das from Lohit Dikrong HS School in Bihpuria secured third position. He secured 595 marks with letter marks in all subjects.

Partha Pratim Das

St. Mary’s School in North Lakhimpur got another position – Equit Abbot Dutta who stood fifth with 593 marks.

Equit Abbot Dutta

Sarmistha Bhagawati from Jawaharjyoti High School in Pithaguri, Bihpuria stood seventh position. Srmistha secured 591 marks.

Sarmistha Bhagawati

Partha Pratim Bora of Gyan Jyoti Academy, Narayanpur secured ninth position with 589 marks.

Partha Pratim Bora

St. Mary’s School, North Lakhimpur also got the tenth position with its student Ayan Mitra. Ayan scored 588 marks.

Ayan Mitra