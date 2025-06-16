The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the HSLC (Class 10) compartment examination results today, June 16.

Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official websites: site.sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in by entering their login credentials.

Who Was Eligible for the Compartmental Exam?

SEBA conducted the HSLC Compartmental Exams 2025 (theory papers only) for candidates who:

Failed in a maximum of three subjects

Scored a minimum of 170 marks in total

What Are the Passing Criteria?

To be declared as passed in the compartmental examination:

A candidate must secure at least 30% marks in each subject appeared

The total marks must be 180 or more

Successful students will be eligible for admission into higher classes within the same academic year.

How to Check Assam HSLC Compartmental Result 2025?

Follow these steps to access your result and download the mark sheet:

1.Visit the official SEBA website: site.sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

2. Click on the “HSLC Compartment Result 2025” link on the homepage

3. Enter your roll number and submit

4. Your result will appear on the screen

5. Download the mark sheet PDF

6. Save a copy for future reference

Qualified students will receive a composite fresh Mark-sheet Cum Certificate, which will include the updated marks from the compartmental examination.

What If You Don’t Pass?

Candidates who fail to qualify in this single-chance compartmental exam will need to take re-admission in their respective schools if they wish to appear again as regular candidates in the next academic session.