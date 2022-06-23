The results for higher secondary exams in Assam conducted by Assam higher secondary education council (AHSEC) are likely to be declared by June 30.

This was reportedly claimed by AHSEC controller of examinations – Pankaj Borthakur.

“The HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by June 30, not this week,” Borthakur reportedly told Career360.

The exact date and time for the result declaration are yet to be officially announced.

The candidates will have to check the official website announced by AHSEC.

The results are expected to be announced officially on- ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

However, the Assam HS result 2022 date is not yet announced officially but it has been expected to be announced by this week.

This year, nearly 2.5 lakh students appeared for the HS exam.

The Assam HS exam was held from March 15 and continued until April 12, 2022.

How to Check Assam HS Class 12 results:

Visit the AHSEC’s official website

Click on the link saying HS AHSEC Result 2022

Enter the Roll Number assigned

Press the submit button

The Assam High School Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Download or print the Assam Board 12th Result 2022 that has been published online.