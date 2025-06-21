Guwahati: The Assam government on Friday posthumously honored BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, a Manipur resident killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir last month, with the Bir Chilarai Award.

The state government honored Chingakham at the central ‘Rabha Divas’ function in Nalbari, which commemorated the death anniversary of Assam’s cultural icon, ‘Kalaguru’ Bishnu Prasad Rabha.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the event, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma cited that Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s life and works continue to inspire every Assamese person.

“His songs and poems with a scent of soil continue to motivate the young generation even today,” Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister elaborated on Rabha’s vision of establishing social justice through culture from a scientific perspective, recounting his profound contributions to Assamese national life.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the event the Chief Minister presented the Bishnu Prasad Rabha Award for 2025 to eminent artiste Narendra Nath Das and renowned dancer Mallika Kandali, the national-level Madhavdev Award for 2025 to Sanskrit Scholar Thaneswar Sarma, and the Kalicharan Brahma Award to Dhaneswar Ingti.

Furthermore the Chief Minister presented the state-level Sonit Konwar Gajen Barua Award for 2024 to prominent Satriya exponent Sonaram Sarma Buhrabhakat and the Swargadeo Sarbananda Singh Award to social worker Jagyeswar Chetia.