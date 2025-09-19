Guwahati: Sources in New Delhi have confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is in direct contact with the Singapore government to facilitate the repatriation of singer Zubeen Garg’s body.

If all procedures are completed without delay, Assam is expected to receive his body by Sunday.

Official sources indicated that certain formalities in Singapore will take some time to complete, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death will also be conducted.

Once all necessary procedures are cleared, a special Indian Air Force aircraft will be arranged to transport his remains to Assam.

The MEA has assured that it is in regular contact with Singapore to ensure the process proceeds without any delays.

