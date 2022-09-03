Guwahati: Cpl Chinmoy Biswas, a student at the Department of Mathematical Sciences of Tezpur University was awarded the Bir Chilarai Award 2022-2023 on Saturday.

The award was conferred on him by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Dispur. He has always displayed a high order of sincerity and discipline as an NCC cadet.

On receiving the prestigious award, Cpl Chinmoy shared that he aspires to join the Indian Army someday, and joining the National Cadet Corps was the first step toward his dream.

NCC as a platform has helped him live a disciplined life along with serving society. He has initiated many social service activities under the ambit of NCC including the tree plantation drive, women empowerment, gender equality, cleanliness drive, awareness against domestic violence, and blood donation camps.

Before this, Chinmoy was also selected for the prestigious Republic Day Camp 2022 as a Best Cadet 2021-2022 and was also part of the cultural team and PM Rally contingent of the NER Directorate.

His undeniable hard work has brought him immense glory and drove him to learn his true potential, fostering himself as an upstanding role model for the other cadets.