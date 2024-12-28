Guwahati: A woman was allegedly abducted by four individuals, forced to consume a toxic substance, and left critically injured by the roadside in Batadrava, Nagaon district of Assam.
The victim a health worker at a private clinic in Nagaon, was found injured on the highway near Batadrawa.
CCTV footage revealed that she was forcibly taken by the three college girls and a man suspected to be a jilted lover, who were dressed in uniforms.
According to Akhima’s statement, the girls, acting on the orders of one Billal Khan, took her to a hotel in the Sonaighat area.
At the hotel, the suspects allegedly force-fed her a toxic substance, causing her to lose consciousness.
It was also alleged that Khan also attacked her with a knife.
The Batadrava police rescued the woman and admitted her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital.
While the police have recorded her statement, no arrests have been made yet.
The victim’s family has filed a formal complaint with the Nagaon Police Superintendent, demanding justice and accusing the Batadrawa police of attempting to suppress the incident.