Guwahati: Three women identified to be intern doctors at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) were severely injured in Golaghat, Assam after they crashed their car into a truck on Friday night.
According to reports, the women travelling in a Volkswagon Taigun were allegedly drunk when the accident took place in the Kamar Gaon area of Numaligarh, Golaghat.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Reports stated that the three were interning doctors at the JMCH in Jorhat, Assam.
Also Read; Assam: One shot while attempting to escape from police
Police also found some empty liquor bottles inside the car.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
It was also alleged that they were at a very high speed when they collided with the truck.
They were rescued by locals and the police.
Also Read: Assam: Leopard captured after hours-long op in Guwahati
The three were taken to a hospital in Dergaon, Golaghat.
Further details will be updated.