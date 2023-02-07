Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a group of mafias on Sunday evening allegedly tried to grab a plot of land belonging to a university at Azara in Guwahati.

A group of mafias led by one Harun Ali in an attempt to grab the plot of land belonging to Girijananda Chowdhury University pelted stones at the CCTV cameras and destroyed properties of the varsity.

The incident took place under the nose of Azara police at a time when the G20 delegates from different countries are in Guwahati.

“Land mafias brought shame to Guwahati by attempting to grab lands belonging to a University when G20 delegates are present in Guwahati,” said a varsity official.

The three-day Y20 Inception meeting is underway at a city hotel and IIT Guwahati with the participation of 250 delegates.

Although the Registrar of Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has filed an FIR at Azara police, no action has been taken against the miscreants involved in the land-grabbing attempt.

“…on 06-02-2023 at around 5.30 pm about 40 to 50 miscreants were seen to be carrying out illegal and anti-social activities like pelting of stones at our CCTV cameras, breaking and destroying properties belonging to the university ‘on the land under Dag No: 47, Patta No: 541, village- Azara, Mouza- Ramsarani, district Kamrup, with the intention of grabbing land which belongs to our university,” the FIR read.

“In the FIR we requested the police to take immediate action against the mafias. However, police have made no arrest so far in connection with the incident,” the GCU Registrar said.

When contacted, Azara police station officer-in-charge Tapan Kalita said, “We have registered a case in connection with the incident and looking into it. No arrest has been made so far.”