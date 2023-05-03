GUWAHATI: Guwahati Foodie, the largest dedicated food-related Facebook community in the north-eastern region, gave away the prizes of its ‘Ki KhowaDosti Food Photography Contest’.

Rajashri Gogoi, Munindra Dutta, Ami Dutta, Bhanita Das and Monimala H Baruah were awarded at the event held at a hotel in Guwahati.

Eminent actor-director Kenny Basumatary and executive chef of Kalita Spectrum Chef Dibas Pradhan handed over the awards to the five winners of the contest.

Each of the winners received movie tickets for the Assamese film ‘Ki Kowa, Dosti’, a certificate, a gift and a gift hamper from Purabi Dairy as their awards.

Guwahati Foodie organized the competition to highlight the rich heritage of ethnic cuisines from the state and the entire Northeast region and to encourage people to cook something on their own.

More than 1,000 entries came from across the country for this contest, out of which five were selected as winners.

Speaking about the contest, Sisir Kumar, the owner of Guwahati Foodie said, “This contest was our attempt to promote cooking among the people of the community as well as to encourage people to watch Assamese movies.

“I want to wish the team ‘Ki Kowa, Dosti’ a massive success,” he added.

The ‘Ki KhowaDosti’ contest by Guwahati Foodie was open to everyone with the condition that the food must be home cooked.

This contest was presented by team ‘Ki Kowa, Dosti’, the latest Assamese comedy film and Purabi Dairy.

Chef Dibas Pradhan mentioned, “I want to congratulate all the winners and overall participants of the contest.

“Happy to see that so many unique dishes have been prepared and presented by the members of the community,” he said.

Kenny Basumatary, director and writer of ‘Ki Kowa, Dosti’ said, “We are glad to be associated with Guwahati Foodie for the Ki Khowa Dosti Contest.

“I want to convey my best wishes to all the participants of the contest and the awesome dishes made all of us drool.

I also want to invite everyone to come and watch our new movie on the big screen,” Kenny further added.

