Guwahati: The Assam tourism department has handed over the historic Dighalipukhuri lake in Guwahati to a private company in Gujarat for the next 15 years for development, operation and management responsibilities.

The department has handed over the development, operation and management control of water activities, the cafeteria and the children’s park at Dighalipukhuri lake to Ahmedabad-based ECHT Conglomerate Pvt Ltd.

The decision has been met with strong reactions, with some organisations expressing concern about the handover of public resources to a company from outside the state.

The tender process for the handover was allegedly carried out secretly, with only two companies invited to bid.

The Gujarat-based company, ECHT Conglomerate Pvt Ltd, was awarded the contract after submitting an advance of Rs 30 lakh 12 thousand.

The company has already taken full responsibility for the tank and its surroundings and has increased the entry fee from Rs 5 to Rs 20.

It is also planning to develop a number of new facilities at the site, including a food court, a children’s play area, and a boating service.

The handover of Dighalipukhuri to a private company has raised a number of questions, including why the government chose to go with a Gujarat-based company, and whether the tender process was fair. Some people have also expressed concern about the impact of the increased entry fee on local residents.

Assam tourism minister Jayanta Malla Baruah has denied the media reports, saying that the government has no such plan.