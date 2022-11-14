Guwahati: The Assam government is working toward providing land rights to indigenous people based on self-certification, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

He said a self-certification has to state that the claimant has been residing on the land for the last three generations.

Chief Minister Sarma said lack of land ownership leads to insecurity in the minds of the people, which is exploited by anti-social elements.

He urged the targeted beneficiaries to take benefit of ‘Mission Basundhara 2.0’, launched specifically for the purpose.

No hasty decision will be taken in ‘doubtful cases’ about claims made over any land through the self-certification process, Sarma added.

Data from the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is yet to be notified, and other such sources will be considered for taking any decision in such cases, he said.

Speaking at the launch of Mission Basundhara 2.0 in Guwahati, chief minister Sarma said, “The Mission is for the indigenous people and is based on self-certification, which will state that the claimant has been residing on the land for the last three generations.”

“Whenever there is any doubt, the Circle Officer will conduct an inquiry. They are not to be in any haste to settle doubtful cases. These can be settled later also based on NRC and other such documents,” the chief minister said.

The first phase of Mission Basundhara was launched last year to provide a time-bound solution to several services under the revenue department.