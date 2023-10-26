Guwahati: The Assam government has barred its employees from getting married to someone else while their spouse is still alive, and threatened to take legal action against them if they commit bigamy.

The Personnel Department issued an “Office Memorandum” (OM) instructing the staff to obtain Assam government approval before getting married to someone else if their spouse is still alive.

The memorandum, however, made no mention of the divorce requirement. “No government servant who has a wife living shall contract another marriage without first obtaining the permission of the government, notwithstanding that such subsequent marriage is permissible under the personal law for the time being applicable to him,” the order mentioned.

Likewise, no female government servant shall marry any person who has her husband alive without first obtaining the permission of the government, said the OM, which came into force with immediate effect.

The notification was issued by Niraj Verma, an additional chief secretary in the Assam government, on October 20.

However, it came to light on Thursday. It said the guidelines have been issued as per the provisions of Rule 26 of The Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965.

The order said, “In the context of the above provisions, the disciplinary authority may initiate immediate departmental proceedings.”

The OM further requested that, in the event that such incidents are discovered, authorities take the appropriate legal action.