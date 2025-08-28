Whether you like it or not – an India vs Pakistan clash is box-office success.

Amid the severe animosity between the two nations post-Pahalgam attack, sporting ties also walk a tightrope.

Calls to shun Pakistan have gained momentum even at multilateral events.

Now, in the midst of all this, an advertisement by Sony Sports Network which would broadcast the upcoming cricket Asia Cup has incurred the wrath of Indian fans.

Reason? It promotes the high-octane India-Pakistan encounter scheduled for September 14.

The promo features Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistani left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi and ex-India star Virender Sehwag.

140 crore dhadkanein ek saath dhadkegi apni #TeamIndia ke liye! ??? Kyunki rag rag mein hain rang Bharat ka. ???



Dekhiye Asia Cup September 9 se Sony Sports Network ke TV Channels aur Sony LIV par!#RagRagMeinBharat #TeamIndia #AsiaCup #SonyLIV #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/SgCFONOm6n — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 22, 2025

Fans giving clarion calls to boycott the Asia Cup also featuring Pakistan, have taken offence to the ad for bolstering the hype around the high-octane clash.

The social media erupted with disapproval of the promo.

Comments like “Boycott asia cup Boycott sonyliv,” “Shame on you Sony Sports,” and others greeted the promo with.

Incidentally, the Union government recently banned all bilateral sporting contests against Pakistan.

However, India would lock horns with their hostile neighbours

Also Read: No bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan: Sports ministry

“No Indian side will participate in competitions in Pakistan nor will it permit Pakistani teams to play in India in any bilateral series,” the Union Sports ministry stated in a statement.

But it added, “We will not prevent the Indian cricket team from participating in the Asia Cup as it is a multilateral event. Pakistan will not be allowed on Indian soil for bilateral competitions, but we will respect multilateral events in line with the Olympic Charter,” the ministry was quoted.

Despite the Centre’s diktat, several eminent personalities have vehemently called for shunning Pakistan on all fronts.

Amid this logjam, the Sony promo highlighting the stature of a sporting war between the two arch-rivals has come in for a flak.

Justifiably or not is a matter of debate though!