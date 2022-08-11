Guwahati: Assam government is mooting a universal health insurance scheme for residents of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the importance of affordable healthcare for all, especially the need for emergency services to reach every nook and corner of Assam.

Flagging off 83 new ambulances for the 108 Mritunjoy Scheme here, Sarma tweeted, “We are planning to come up with universal health insurance through Ayushman Assam for those left out of Ayushman Bharat. The scheme will cover senior citizens, journalists, people without NFSS ration cards, etc.”

Sarma said the ambulances will be beneficial for patients in rural and urban areas of Assam, and aid in reducing maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

“The emergency ambulance service has saved 1,86,000 lives so far. Currently, 800 ambulances, including 779 Basic Life Support Surface Ambulances, 14 Advanced Life Support Surface Ambulances and seven boat ambulances, are providing emergency health transport services to the people in the state,” he said.

Sarma stressed that healthcare should be accessible and affordable for everyone.