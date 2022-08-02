Guwahati: The three Jharkhand Congress MLAs, who were allegedly caught with around Rs 50 lakhs in Bengal’s Howrah, reportedly met Assam Chief Minister Himnata Biswa Sarma in Guwahati, Times Now reported.

Times Now’s Tamal Saha quoted CID sources saying the three arrested Congress MLAs from Jharkhand reportedly met Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati and were paid Rs 50 lakhs by a local businessman in Kolkata.

West Bengal Police on July 30 arrested three Congress legislators–Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari in Howrah when they were travelling in a car with around Rs 50 lakh in cash.

The Congress party later suspended the trio, who are now in the custody of CID of Bengal police.

Following their arrest, Congress general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande accused the BJP of trying to topple the JMM-Congress government in Jharkhand.

“Efforts are being made for the last two years to destabilize the government in Jharkhand and from time to time, legislators are being contacted, threatened and enticed,” the Congress leader alleged.

Interestingly, Pande also alleged that a chief minister is contacting Jharkhand MLAs in an attempt to topple the government

“In these efforts, the chief minister of a state is involved, who is contacting MLAs directly, and Union ministers are threatening MLAs,” he alleged.

Cong Cash Controversy | Three arrested Congress MLAs had met Himanta Biswa Sarma: CID SOURCES@Tamal0401 shares the latest updates.#Jharkhand #Congress #HimantaBiswaSarma pic.twitter.com/0UMSKi4cqi — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 1, 2022

Earlier, Kumar Jaimangal Singh, a Congress MLA from Bermo in Jharkhand alleged that his colleagues arrested in Bengal had asked him to meet chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati along with them.

Singh, who filed a complaint at Argora police station in Ranchi against the three MLAs and CM Sarma alleged that he was supposed to be promised a ministerial berth and cash worth crores after bringing down the JMM-Congress government in the tribal-dominated state.

In his complaint, Singh alleged he was asked by the arrested Congress MLAs to come to Kolkata and leave for Guwahati together.