Guwahati: A Jharkhand Congress MLA has filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over the seizure of cash worth crores from three party MLAs in Bengal.

Congress MLA from Bermo, Kumar Jaimangal Singh in a complaint lodged against Sarma with the Argora police station in Ranchi alleged that his colleagues arrested in Bengal had asked him to meet chief minister Sarma in Guwahati along with them, HT reported.

Singh alleged that he was supposed to be promised a ministerial berth and cash worth crores after bringing down the JMM-Congress government in the tribal-dominated state.

In his complaint, Singh alleged he was asked by the arrested Congress MLAs to come to Kolkata and leave for Guwahati together.

Besides Rs 10 crore for each MLA, Jamtara legislator Irfan Ansari told him that he had been promised the health minister’s post in the new government of the BJP.

“He assured me that Sarma is doing it with the blessings of the top shots in the BJP sitting in Delhi,” Singh further wrote in his letter.

Three MLAs of the Congress party from Jharkhand were arrested by Bengal police in Howrah after they were allegedly caught with a large hoard of cash on Saturday.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, denied the allegations and said he has no idea why a complaint has been registered against him in this regard.

Jharkhand Congress party chief Rajesh Thakur told a new agency, “Everyone saw how Assam became the focal point to topple governments, drama happened for 15 days and ultimately the Maharashtra govt was toppled… this indicates that there’s a conspiracy to destabilize the Jharkhand government. Things will be clearer in coming times.”