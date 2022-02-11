Guwahati: Leader of Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia said that there are no employment opportunities in Assam despite several announcements by the Himanta Biswa Sarma led BJP government.

Debabrata Saikia criticising the BJP government said, “It has been almost a year now but what we see is a financial crisis, not development.”

He added that although while coming into power, Himanta Biswa Sarma had promised a lot of projects now funds are not being released and due to this, several developmental projects are on a halt.

He added, “Even the MLA-fund has been decreased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 80 lakh without a public announcement.”

According to Saikia, due to the decrease and shortage of funds, it seems that development is no longer going on in the state as it used to earlier.

The decrease in the funds clear indicates that there is a financial crisis, said the LoP.

“While coming into power, the current regime of Himanta Biswa Sarma led government announced that there will be several employment opportunities but it has been almost a year since the promises were made”, he added.

He added, “No employment opportunities are being seen.”