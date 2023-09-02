Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (September 2), said that the state government has so far received a total of 149 suggestions from the people of Assam on the proposed bill for banning polygamy in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma, however, said that though 146 suggestions were in favour of the bill, which indicates a strong public support, three organisations have expressed their opposition to the bill.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will now proceed to the next stage of the process to complete the final drafting of the bill on banning polygamy in the state in the next 45 days.

“Update on proposed bill for banning polygamy-We have received a total of 149 suggestions in response to our public notice. Out of these, 146 suggestions are in favor of the bill, indicating strong public support. However, 3 organizations have expressed their opposition to the bill. We will now proceed to the next stage of the process, which is to complete the final drafting of the bill in the next 45 days,” Chief Minister Sarma stated on X, earlier known as Twitter.

The Assam government through a public notice in August this year sought the peoples’ suggestions and opinions on the proposed bill to ban polygamy in the state. The people were asked to send their suggestions by August 30.