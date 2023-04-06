GUWAHATI: The Assam legislative assembly has passed the three bills related to education.

This was stated by Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu.

The Bills were passed during the ongoing Assam Budget 2023 session.

The three bills amended were Assam elementary and secondary school teachers’ (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Assam college employees (Provincialisation) (amendment) Bill, 2023, and Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Assam minister said that the Assam Science and Technology University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 states that Assam Engineering College will now be a constituent college of Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU).

Explaining further, the Assam education minister said the Assam College Employees (Provincialisation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023 provides for creation of Assam College Service Recruitment Board (ACSRB) for recruitment of both teaching and non-teaching staff in the colleges of Assam.

“Earlier, the selection was made by the governing body of the respective colleges. The ACSRB will conduct examinations for selection of candidates,” he said.

Pegu said that the amended law will ensure better monitoring of the recruitment process and also help candidates in getting placement by applying through a single channel.

The Bill proposes to appoint teaching and non-teaching staff in colleges through the proposed Assam College Services Recruitment Board (ACSRB), doing away with the current provision of the recruitments being made on the basis of selection and recommendation of the governing body of the respective institutes.