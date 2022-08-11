GUWAHATI: At least two more government officials in Assam have been caught red-handed while taking bribes.

The two Assam government officials were caught red-handed taking bribes in different operations by the directorate of anti-corruption and vigilance, Assam.

The two Assam government official caught while taking bribes have been identified as Gopinath Das and Lohit Phukan.

Gopinath Das is posted in the office of the sub-registrar in Tamulpur.

On the other hand, Lohit Phukan is posted at the office of the inspector of excise in Bokakhat in Golaghat district of Assam.

“Our relentless campaign against corruption amongst government officers continues,” Assam special DGP (law-and-order) GP Singh said.

Legal action has been initiated against both the officials, Singh added.

Notably, the directorate of anti-corruption and vigilance, Assam has launched a massive crackdown on corruption in government departments.

Several key government officials in Assam have, thus far, been trapped and arrested by the directorate of anti-corruption and vigilance, Assam after being caught red-handed taking bribes.