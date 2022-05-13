The Assam government is mulling to introduce a “hybrid method” of teaching in schools of the state with both Assamese and English languages as mediums.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this “hybrid method” of teaching in schools with both Assamese and English as mediums would open better job opportunities for youths.

“The state government is contemplating to introduce a hybrid method of teaching with a mixture of both Assamese and English languages, aiming at widening the ambit of job opportunities for the students,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Under this “hybrid method”, Mathematics will be taught in English and the other subjects would be taught in the vernacular language.

For teaching English, the medium would remain the English language.

“Students should be able to speak fluently in English and Hindi if they want to work beyond the boundaries of Assam,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, a pilot project of this hybrid language model has been started in Gordon Higher Secondary School in Nalbari this year.