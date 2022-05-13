In a big development, the Manipur-based Reformed Presbyterian Church Northeast India has been named in the FIR filed in the alleged Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) scam case.

The Manipur-based Reformed Presbyterian Church Northeast India is among the ten NGOs that have been named as accused in the FIR relating to the alleged FCRA scam.

General secretary of the Manipur-based Reformed Presbyterian Church North East India – Lungawiruol Khawbung – has also been named in the FIR.

Guwahati-based Nayi Roshni Foundation has also been named in the FIR, investigation into which is being conducted by the CBI.

FCRA is a mandatory requirement to receive foreign funds.

The FCRA unit is part of the foreigners division of the ministry of home affairs and offers services such as renewal of registration, filing annual returns and even fresh registration.

To maintain transparency, most of the services are online.

Notably, the CBI has named 10 NGOs, including US-based Omidyar, as accused in the alleged FCRA scam case for allegedly conspiring to illegally facilitate the registration and renewal of FCRA licences.

The CBI has launched a nationwide crackdown into alleged nexus between various NGOs and ministry of home affairs (MHA) officials.

According to reports, at least six MHA officials associated with the FCRA division allegedly entered into a conspiracy with promoters and representatives of some NGOs to facilitate granting and renewal of licences in exchange for bribes paid through hawala channels.

The matter came to light this Wednesday with the arrest of 14 people, including six government officials. One official has also been detained.

Cash amounting to Rs 3.21 crore was also seized by the agency during searches at nearly 40 locations in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Manipur.